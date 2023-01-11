Sweetwater County Weather for January 11, 2023

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 8 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

M.L.King Day – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.