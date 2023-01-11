Sweetwater County Weather for January 11, 2023

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 8 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
M.L.King Day – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.