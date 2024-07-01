Sweetwater County weather for July 1, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind, becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.