Sweetwater County weather for July 10, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 56. West-northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.