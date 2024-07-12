Sweetwater County weather for July 12, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a light and variable wind, becoming west at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.