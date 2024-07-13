Sweetwater County weather for July 13, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.