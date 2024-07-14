Sweetwater County weather for July 14, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.