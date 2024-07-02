Sweetwater County weather for July 2, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.