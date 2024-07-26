Sweetwater County weather for July 26, 2024

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind, becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around