Sweetwater County weather for July 27, 2024

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.