Sweetwater County weather for July 28, 2024

Today – Areas of smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke before 11pm, then areas of smoke after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92.