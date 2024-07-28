Sweetwater County weather for July 28, 2024

Today – Areas of smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Areas of smoke before 11pm, then areas of smoke after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92.