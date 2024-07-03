Sweetwater County weather for July 3, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West-northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.