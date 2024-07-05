Sweetwater County weather for July 5, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind, becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind, becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind, becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 92.