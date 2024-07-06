Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 6, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 93.