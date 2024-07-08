Sweetwater County weather for July 8, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm winds, becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East-southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm winds, becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.