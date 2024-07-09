Sweetwater County weather for July 9, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm winds becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. East-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.