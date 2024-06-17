Sweetwater County weather for June 17, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph, decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89.