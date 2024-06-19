Sweetwater County weather for June 19, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.