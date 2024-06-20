Sweetwater County weather for June 20, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the evening.

Friday – Isolated showers between 11 am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.