Sweetwater County weather for June 22, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.