Sweetwater County weather for June 21, 2024

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 50. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south-southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. South-southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.