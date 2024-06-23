Sweetwater County weather for June 23, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.