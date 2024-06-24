Sweetwater County weather for June 24, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.