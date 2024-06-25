Sweetwater County weather for June 25, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.