Sweetwater County weather for June 26, 2024

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before midnight, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered showers before 9 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.