Sweetwater County weather for June 27, 2028

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West-southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.