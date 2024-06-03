Sweetwater County weather for June 3, 2024

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 49. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.