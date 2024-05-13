Sweetwater County weather for May 13, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.