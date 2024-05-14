Sweetwater County Weather for May 14, 2024

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.