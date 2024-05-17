Sweetwater County weather for May 17, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind of 9 to 19 mph, increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming south-southwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.