Sweetwater County weather for May 20, 2024

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 4 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 4 am and 5 am, then scattered snow showers after 5 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. West wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 11 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming west-southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11 pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.