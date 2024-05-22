Sweetwater County weather for May 22, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. It’s partly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77