Sweetwater County weather for May 27, 2024

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.