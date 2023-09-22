Sweetwater County weather for September 22, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Windy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, becoming west at 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.