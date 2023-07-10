Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 10, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind coming west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.