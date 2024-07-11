Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.