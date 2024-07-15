Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Today – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable winds, becoming north at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday -Sunny, with a high near 86.