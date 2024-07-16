Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind, becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm winds, becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.