Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable winds, becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night—It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. A west wind 5 to 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind, becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.