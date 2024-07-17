Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable winds, becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night—It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. A west wind 5 to 10 mph will become light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind, becoming north at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.