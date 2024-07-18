Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West-northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.