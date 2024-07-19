Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. East-northeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East-northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.