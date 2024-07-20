Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Widespread haze before 3pm. Areas of smoke before 1pm, then areas of smoke after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Widespread haze after 8pm. Areas of smoke before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Widespread haze before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.