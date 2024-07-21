Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Today – Widespread haze before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Widespread haze after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Widespread haze before 11am, then widespread haze after 2pm. Areas of smoke between 11am and 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night– Widespread haze before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.