Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Today – Widespread haze this morning and areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Widespread haze before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm winds, becoming north at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 60. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.