Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Today – Areas of smoke before 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm winds, becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Areas of smoke after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North-northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South-southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.