Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Today – Widespread haze before 2 pm, then widespread haze after 3 pm. Areas of smoke between 2 pm and 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Widespread haze before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.