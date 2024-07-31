Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Today – Widespread haze before 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm winds, becoming northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.