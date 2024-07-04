Sweetwater County weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south-southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East-northeast winds 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.