Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 2, 2024

Today – Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.