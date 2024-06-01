Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 1, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 88.