Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.